TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Down 41.9% in July

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TRX Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRX Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 467,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price objective on the stock.

TRX Gold Trading Down 2.7 %

About TRX Gold

Shares of TRX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.45. 14,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,194. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 million, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.83.

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.