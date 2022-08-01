Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Position Boosted by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. Tucows makes up approximately 2.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 3.66% of Tucows worth $32,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tucows by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 277,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 208,900 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Tucows by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 293,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,710,000 after buying an additional 169,887 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tucows by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 147,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 33,978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tucows in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.94. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.54 million, a P/E ratio of -289.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $92.93.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Rating ) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tucows from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

