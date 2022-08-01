Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) PT Lowered to $45.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Turning Point Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Turning Point Brands Stock Performance
Turning Point Brands stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.55.
Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 9.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,657,000 after buying an additional 368,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 484.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 280,612 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $6,441,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $5,013,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 272,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 76,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
