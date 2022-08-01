Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.83 during midday trading on Monday. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Get Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRCA. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 699,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 73,389 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.