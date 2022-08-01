Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,957 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Twitter were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,565,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,339 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $90,762,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 78,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,248,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.70 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Argus downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.95.

In other news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

