U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) PT Raised to $16.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLCA. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE SLCA traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $14.24. 13,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth $79,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.