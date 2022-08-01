Ubiq Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $1.70 million and $1,082.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Apple (AMB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000448 BTC.
- Expanse (EXP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AetherV2 (ATH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Ubiq
Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ubiq
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.