Ubiq Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $1.70 million and $1,082.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apple (AMB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars.

