UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Price Target Cut to €86.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €90.00 ($91.84) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of UCB from €120.00 ($122.45) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

UCB Stock Performance

Shares of UCB stock opened at $85.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.31. UCB has a 52 week low of $85.60 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

