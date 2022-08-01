Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Reaches $0.0279 on Top Exchanges (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $44,786.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.00 or 0.00605113 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016143 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001746 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading
