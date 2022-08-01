UniFarm (UFARM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $125,081.71

UniFarm (UFARM) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. One UniFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $125,081.71 and $50,858.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniFarm has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00603242 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016025 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.
UniFarm Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
UniFarm Coin Trading
