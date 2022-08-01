UniFarm (UFARM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $125,081.71

UniFarm (UFARM) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. One UniFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $125,081.71 and $50,858.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniFarm has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniFarm Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniFarm Coin Trading

