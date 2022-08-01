Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Hits $6.11 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for $8.20 or 0.00035479 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and $270.27 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Peony (PNY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006520 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Uniswap Coin Profile
Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 744,865,064 coins. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.
Uniswap Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
