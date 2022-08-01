Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Hits $6.11 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for $8.20 or 0.00035479 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and $270.27 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peony (PNY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 744,865,064 coins. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

