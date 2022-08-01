United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,133 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

United States Steel Trading Up 9.0 %

X opened at $23.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.09. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.16%.

United States Steel declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.