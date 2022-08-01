UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is KBC Group NV’s 7th Largest Position

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 300,755 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $426,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 77,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.0 %

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $542.53. 12,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $502.80 and its 200-day moving average is $497.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

