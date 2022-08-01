UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,739 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 4.3% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $539.93. 34,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,985. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $506.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

