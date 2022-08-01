Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Update

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

UNTY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,010. The stock has a market cap of $292.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

