Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 229,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Logistics to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Stock Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ ULH traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.35. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,689. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $855.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.90. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $523.86 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 9.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 72.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.