UnMarshal Hits Market Cap of $540,095.95 (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $540,095.95 and $551,288.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.40 or 0.00626978 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015907 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001783 BTC.
About UnMarshal
UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal.
Buying and Selling UnMarshal
