UNUS SED LEO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.46 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.15 or 0.00022058 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and $3.46 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00255426 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000811 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

