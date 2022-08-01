USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Update

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 77,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $31.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $280.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.16. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $201.06 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USA Truck will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USA Truck by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

USAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

