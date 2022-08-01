USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on USAK. Cowen increased their target price on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

USA Truck Stock Performance

USAK traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $31.16. 142,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,829. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.08. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Truck

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $201.06 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

