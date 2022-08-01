Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Increased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $110.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

