Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.65. 3,956,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,014. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $7,048,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 109,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

