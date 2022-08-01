Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 13,809 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.36. 3,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,473. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $82.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.396 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

