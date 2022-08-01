Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $17.14 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.50. 119,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,772. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

