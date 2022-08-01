Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 289,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,027. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,660,500 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

