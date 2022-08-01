Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,921,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $7,699,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $127.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,706. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.45 and its 200-day moving average is $122.99. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

