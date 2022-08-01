Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,921,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $7,699,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $127.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,706. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.45 and its 200-day moving average is $122.99. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

