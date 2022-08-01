VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $89,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $33.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.

