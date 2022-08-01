Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $50.89 on Monday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $65.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36.

