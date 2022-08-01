Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Lifted by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,190,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,624,000 after acquiring an additional 468,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $193.22 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.