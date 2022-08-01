Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.9% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 634,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,672,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $98.96 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.77.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.