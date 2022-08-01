Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s 9th Largest Position

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $93,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $194.79 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.44 and a 200 day moving average of $197.76.

