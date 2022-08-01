Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $245.49 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $208.10 and a twelve month high of $306.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.81 and its 200 day moving average is $248.49.

