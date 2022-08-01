Vapotherm (VAPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) will release its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Vapotherm to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vapotherm to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm Stock Down 3.0 %

Vapotherm stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vapotherm news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich acquired 10,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,324.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $122,700. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 60.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 9.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 14.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 70.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Vapotherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.