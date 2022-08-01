Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.0-125.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.35 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.19-0.22 EPS.

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,388. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. Wolfe Research lowered Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.15.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after buying an additional 360,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,154,000 after buying an additional 67,696 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after buying an additional 170,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 19,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

