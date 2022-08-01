VeChain (VET) Hits One Day Volume of $103.18 Million

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. VeChain has a market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $103.18 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeChain Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

