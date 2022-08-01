Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 312,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after buying an additional 7,008,579 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 233,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $4,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

VZ stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

