Verra Mobility (VRRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.02 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Verra Mobility to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,592,000 after acquiring an additional 329,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 108,092 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.