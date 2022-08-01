Vesper Price Reaches $0.65 (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Vesper has a total market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $172,340.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.81 or 0.00615814 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016349 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001744 BTC.
Vesper Profile
Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,144 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi.
Buying and Selling Vesper
