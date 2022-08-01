Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Up 40.9% in July

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the June 30th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,013.0 days.
Viaplay Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NENTF remained flat at $20.15 during midday trading on Monday. Viaplay Group AB has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02.
About Viaplay Group AB (publ)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viaplay Group AB (publ) (NENTF)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.