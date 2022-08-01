Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Price Target Cut to €29.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from €30.00 ($30.61) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDCVF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vicat from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vicat from €40.00 ($40.82) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vicat to €43.00 ($43.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vicat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Vicat Stock Performance

SDCVF opened at $26.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. Vicat has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58.

About Vicat

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

