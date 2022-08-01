Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Short Interest Down 27.6% in July

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vickers Vantage Corp. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,737,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 113,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCKA traded up $10.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.30. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,126. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Company Profile

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

