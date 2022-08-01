Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Up 2.9 %

VABK stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.45. 697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,141. Virginia National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $172.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virginia National Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.