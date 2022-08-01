Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.
Virginia National Bankshares Stock Up 2.9 %
VABK stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.45. 697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,141. Virginia National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $172.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70.
Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virginia National Bankshares
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virginia National Bankshares (VABK)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.