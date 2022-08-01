Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Up 38.2% in July

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Price Performance

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.94. 42,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,561. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 411.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 139,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 112,465 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 253,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

