Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Up 38.2% in July

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Price Performance
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.94. 42,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,561. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
