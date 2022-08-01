Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 5.8% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $81,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Visa Announces Dividend

V stock opened at $212.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $403.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $248.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.