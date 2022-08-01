Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

V opened at $212.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $403.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $248.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

