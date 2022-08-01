Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) CFO Sells $236,250.00 in Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $667,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Visteon Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $127.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $140.44.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.67 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,198,000 after buying an additional 173,616 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 31.8% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 652,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,179,000 after buying an additional 157,498 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 400,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after buying an additional 156,991 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,296,000.

About Visteon

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

