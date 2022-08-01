Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €230.00 ($234.69) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €191.00 ($194.90) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Volkswagen Stock Up 1.3 %

ETR VOW3 traded up €1.70 ($1.73) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €137.30 ($140.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 52 week high of €210.60 ($214.90). The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion and a PE ratio of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €141.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €155.88.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

