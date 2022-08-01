W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.25-28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.0-15.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.75 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $27.25-$28.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $519.38.

GWW traded up $6.07 on Monday, hitting $549.60. 450,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,730. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $544.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $473.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.28.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

