Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lowered by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.17. The company had a trading volume of 104,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,671,599. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.46. The company has a market capitalization of $365.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

