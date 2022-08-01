Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Short Interest Update

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Stock Performance

Shares of WPCA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.85. 1,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 699,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 499,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 467,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 303,400 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 214,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 157,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 117,334 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

